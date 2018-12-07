ART OF AGING

Art of Aging: Toll Brothers founder Bruce Toll stays young by staying active

Art of Aging: Toll Bros. founder Bruce Toll stays young by staying active

HORSHAM, Pa. (WPVI) --
The Horsham-based Toll Brothers is known in Philadelphia and around the country for luxury home building.

Founder, Bruce Toll, has spent 50 years creating what has become the nation's 10th largest homebuilder.

At age 75, Bruce Toll is still big into building.

"We're building 402 apartments and over 100,000 square feet of commercial right outside the window here," he said.

He and his brother, Bob started Toll Brothers in 1967. They built just two houses that first year. 50 years later, the company name is on 100,000 homes in 20 states

"In the beginning, I knew every single customer, I still remember the first ten customers and before we knew it, 10 years later we were in Florida, California, Texas, Arizona and everywhere else," said Bruce.

Two years ago, at age 73, Toll stepped down from Toll Brothers, only to take on a new challenge with the creation of BET Investments

"I invest in new businesses, probably one new business every year," he said.

In addition to building houses and businesses, Toll has built an impressive collection of French Impressionist and Post-Impressionist paintings. His favorite hangs in his Dresher office.

"It's a fable because it has the Coliseum and all these old ancient buildings. I just thought it's a nice painting to have for someone in the real estate business," he said.

Toll also serves on a number of boards, including the Philadelphia Museum of Art and Abington Hospital and he shows no signs of slowing down.

His prescription for health and happiness?

"Be ambitious and keep building. Keep working. You can't slowdown, in my opinion. That's what keeps you young," he said.

