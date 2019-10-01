Health & Fitness

2 Philadelphia schools closed due to presence of asbestos: Officials

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Two Philadelphia schools will be closed until further notice due to the presence of asbestos.

Officials say The Benjamin Franklin - Science Leadership Academy (SLA) campus will be closed on Tuesday, Oct. 1 and Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019.

The closure is the result of asbestos found in damaged insulation material in the SLA campus boiler room. Testing of the common areas of the SLA didn't find asbestos but did fall below the Philadelphia Department of Health's threshold for occupancy. Both schools are located in the same building in the Spring Garden section of the city.

The schools will be closed until further notice.

Families, media and the public are urged to monitor the District website at www.philasd.org
