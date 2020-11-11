Coronavirus

Philadelphia Black Doctor's COVID-19 Consortium keeping up with testing as cases climb

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Philadelphia Department of Public Health announced 879 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday.

"A member of my family was in contact with someone who turned out to be COVID-19 positive," said Lennox Wilson.

Not wanting to be part of the second wave, Wilson came to a free testing site in West Philadelphia run by the Black Doctors Covid Consortium.



"When we heard she was in the chain, we decided we needed to be tested, too," said Wilson.

The line spanned down the block, around the Saint Matthew A.M.E. Church.

"The African American and Latinx communities are still the ones hardest hit,'' said Dr. Ala Stanford, founder of the Black Doctors Covid Consortium. "I'm getting more and more calls of people who are positive and who've had exposure."

The city-wide spread is happening mainly through social gatherings. Dr. Ala Stanford says flu season doesn't help either, which is why they're also offering the flu shot.



"Those two together can be lethal," said Dr. Stanford.

The city, though has not put any new restrictions in place, only pausing in-person learning.

Tianda Smart is a Mitchell Elementary School teacher who wanted the opportunity to get tested.

"It's just important to make sure that you've done your part to know that you are doing your best to remain safe and check your status," said Tianda Smart.

"The experts said the numbers were going to increase in the fall. It's not easy to have access to this type of testing, especially in our communities," said Lynne Dudley.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessphiladelphiahealthsocietycoronaviruscommunity
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Over 4K new Pa. COVID-19 cases; Philly officials mulling over possible restrictions
Eagles coach tests positive for COVID-19, ESPN source says
Parents frustrated after COVID-19 spike forces halt to hybrid learning
New Philabundance chief sees dramatic increase in need
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Over 4K new Pa. COVID-19 cases; Philly officials mulling over possible restrictions
Parents frustrated after COVID-19 spike forces halt to hybrid learning
Horsham mother delivers her own baby on the way to hospital
Philly man arrested for trafficking 36 firearms in 8 counties: DA
Prospect Park swears in first female police officer
Pedestrian stuck, killed in Camden County
15-year-old among 2 shot on basketball court in South Philly
Show More
Family of fallen Philadelphia firefighter receives big surprise
Biden address future of health care as Supreme Court considers fate of ACA
Yeti recalls nearly 250K mugs over burning hazards
Hundreds of murder hornet specimens found in nest last month
76ers unveil new all-black City Edition jersey
More TOP STORIES News