CDC: Multi-state salmonella outbreak linked to backyard poultry. Walter Perez has more on Action News at 5 p.m. on May 18, 2019.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A multi-state salmonella outbreak has sickened 52 people, including some in Pennsylvania. The Centers for Disease Control issued a map showing the impacted states.Officials say the outbreak is tied to backyard poultry like chickens and ducklings owned by people, not farms.The CDC says nearly 30% of those sick are kids.The CDC also says even though the chickens or ducks appear healthy, they can still carry the bacteria.