Delaware health officials encouraging teen COVID-19 testing after senior week trip

SMYRNA, Delaware (WPVI) -- Delaware Public Health officials are encouraging teenagers who participated in 'senior week' activities at the beach to get tested for COVID-19.

The concerns come after a group of kids living in a rental unit in Dewey Beach tested positive for the virus.

They also attended large gatherings in Rehoboth Beach during their visit, said officials.

"It is important for teens participating in senior week activities to consider themselves at-risk, and get tested for, COVID-19. The risk of COVID-19 spread among other young people, of different households, living in group settings without social distancing or wearing face coverings is real, and we will have no way of tracing all of the individuals they may have exposed because they likely don't know everyone's names," said DPH Director Dr. Karyl Rattay.

To date, 10,775 total positive COVID-19 cases have been reported in Delaware.
