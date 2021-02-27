'It can change the world': Doctor who oversaw Johnson & Johnson vaccine trial is very optimistic

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- On Friday, U.S. health advisers endorsed a one-dose COVID-19 vaccine from Johnson & Johnson, putting the nation on the cusp of adding an easier-to-use option to fight the pandemic.Part of the trial to test the efficacy happened right in Philadelphia at Temple University Hospital.Action News spoke with Dr. Jessica Jackson, who helped oversee the trial there."I think this has the potential to be a big game-changer for the world," said Jackson.Jackson says when it comes to COVID-19 prevention, the Johnson & Johnson vaccine isn't as effective as the Moderna or Pfizer two-dose vaccines."Across the world, it was 66% effective at preventing moderate to severe disease. 85% effective at preventing severe COVID infection," said Jackson.But she says for those who got it during the trial, no one even had to be hospitalized, and that's huge."What's really awesome is it was 100% effective at preventing critical illness or death. I don't think that having or not getting COVID is the key, so much as not needing the hospital and not dying," said Jackson.She truly believes if enough people are willing to get it, our old way of life isn't far off."I think the more people we get vaccinated, the less we're going to see those variants, the sooner we're going to be interacting with our friends and family," said Jackson.Jackson adds another good part about the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is it doesn't have to be stored nearly as cold as the others.Michael Crompton, who participated in the trial, says he doesn't know for sure just yet, but given his reaction, he believes he's already had the Johnson & Johnson vaccine."I probably got the shot around 5:00 p.m. and around 1:00 a.m. or 2:00 a.m. I woke up and ran a 102.5-degree fever. I had chills, and I was sweating," said Crompton.He's one of 530 people who participated in the trial of the vaccine at Temple University Hospital."I was speaking with a nurse at the time, and they said if you were to get sick, most likely that's an indication you actually received the actual vaccine. It was nerve-racking at first but to hear this is going well, and knowing I could be a part of this, help out and save lives is awesome," said Crompton.