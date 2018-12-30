FDA signs off on new six-in-one vaccine for children

The FDA has signed off on a new vaccine that could mean fewer shots for your little one in the future.
The government agency has given the green light to a combination vaccine that would cover Diptheria, Tetanus, Pertussis, Hepatitis B, Polio, and Meningitis.
The six-in-one vaccine would be called "Vaxelis."
It would mean that children between the ages of six weeks and five-years-old would need just three doses to be fully immunized.
The earliest this new vaccine will be offered is the year 2020.
------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Related Topics:
healthhealthcheckvaccines
healthhealthcheckvaccines