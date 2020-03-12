Coronavirus outbreak forcing school closures across Delaware Valley

Latest:
LOWER MERION SCHOOL DISTRICT
The following was released by the district late Thursday morning:
All Lower Merion Schools will be dismissing early today (Thursday, March 12, 2020) and will be closed tomorrow (Friday, March 13, 2020).
-Elementary schools will dismiss at 12:25 p.m., as scheduled
-High Schools will dismiss at 1:00 p.m.
-Middle Schools will dismiss at 1:35 p.m.
-All indoor and outdoor after-school activities are canceled.
We have been notified that a parent of two students - one from Welsh Valley Middle School and one from Penn Valley Elementary School - was exposed to a person with COVID-19. Out of an abundance of caution the Montgomery County Office of Public Health has placed the family under quarantine. We will keep you informed of this rapidly developing situation.
The following school closures have been announced for Thursday, March 12 and beyond.
PHILADELPHIA
Esperanza Academy Charter School will be closed to students and staff on Thursday, March 12 and Friday, March, 13 after officials learned of an unconfirmed report that someone in the high school community was in a facility where an individual not associated with the school was later diagnosed with COVID-19. According to the school's website, officials will provide an update this weekend confirming the reopening of school for Monday, March 16.
PENNSYLVANIA
MONTGOMERY COUNTY
ALLENTOWN SCHOOL DISTRICT
On March 11, we were informed that an ASD employee presented with symptoms and was tested for Covid-19. Over the past few days, we have been in communication with the local and state Health Department officials. Out of an abundance of caution and to ensure the safety and wellness of our students and staff, the district will be closed for cleaning starting Thursday, March 12th and Friday, March 13th. Our plan is to reopen on Monday, March 16th.
CHELTENHAM SCHOOL DISTRICT
The Cheltenham School District will be closed this week after officials said a school district parent was a caregiver to a patient who tested presumptive positive for the coronavirus. All Cheltenham School District buildings will be closed Tuesday, March 10 through Friday, March 13.
GERMANTOWN ACADEMY
Germantown Academy remains closed after officials say a student of the school is related to one of the people who tested presumptive positive for the virus. Germantown Academy will begin virtual lessons later this week from home through spring break.
GWYNEDD MERCY ACADEMY HIGH SCHOOL
Officials at Gwynedd Mercy Academy High School say school will be closed for the rest of the week after a student came into contact with someone who tested presumptive positive for the coronavirus. The student has not shown any symptoms but will remain in isolation for 14 days.
METHACTON SCHOOL DISTRICT
The Methacton School District will close all Methacton Schools for Thursday, March 12, after a high school employee came into contact with a Lower Providence Township police officer who tested presumptive positive for COVID-19. The make-up for this day will be determined and communicated as soon as possible.
SIMMONS ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
Simmons Elementary School will remain closed on Thursday, March 12 after officials say a Simmons student may have been exposed to COVID-19 during a visit to the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia facility in King of Prussia.
NEW JERSEY
TRENTON PUBLIC SCHOOLS
The Trenton Board of Education will be closed on Thursday, March 12 and Friday, March 13, so school officials can prepare a lesson plan in the event a closure is needed due to the coronavirus.
