Gov. Murphy lifts stay-at-home order for New Jersey, raises limit on gatherings

TRENTON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Gov. Phil Murphy announced on Tuesday he is signing an executive order that lifts the stay-at-home order for New Jersey.The order had been in place since March in an effort to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus.Murphy said he is also signing an executive order to raise the limit on outdoor gatherings.Effective immediately, Murphy said indoor gatherings will be permitted at whichever number is lower: 25% of a building's capacity or 50 people total.He said there's no requirement to reopen."No one should reopen unless and until they feel fully confident in their ability to do so," Murphy said.Murphy reported there were 375 new cases overnight, bringing the total to 165,000. The death rose by 91 over the same period for a total of 12,303 recorded fatalities from the virus, Murphy said.Meanwhile, the limit on outdoor gatherings will be raised to 100 people immediately.Murphy said he expects that limit to be raised to 250 people on June 22 and 500 people by July 3."School districts planning graduations should prepare for a 500-person limit to be in place by the time graduations can resume on July 6," Murphy said.The decision comes a day after Murphy was criticized by political opponents for attending rallies over the weekend, apparently in violation of his own executive order limiting gatherings to 25 people or fewer.Murphy's executive order also authorizes the opening of pools on June 22, and the opening of all outdoor and recreational businesses except for amusement parks, water parks and arcades.Murphy urged state residents to continue to be "responsible and safe" by social distancing and wearing face masks in public.