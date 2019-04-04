Hahnemann University Hospital lays off 175 employees

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- 175 employees of Hahnemann Hospital will be laid off on Thursday.The hospital, which is owned by American Academic Health System, cites declining patient numbers and revenue for the need to reduce its workforce.Hahnemann said it is suffering monthly losses of $3 million to $5 million.A total of 65 nurses, 22 service and technical employees, and 88 non-union workers will be laid off.The layoffs are effective immediately.A statement from the hospital reads:Drexel University College of Medicine is affiliated with Hahnemann Hospital. The University released this statement: