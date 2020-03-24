Health & Fitness

Finding your nearest COVID-19 testing site in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Delaware

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- There are many locations around the Delaware and Lehigh valleys to get tested for coronavirus.

Some testing sites require a doctor's referral, but not all. Some are only for the residents of the county where the test is being administered. And still others are only for patients of the hospital that is running the testing. While others, you do not need to show any symptoms.

So make sure to read the requirements for the testing site you are looking up before you go.

RELATED: Ongoing Coronavirus Pandemic Coverage

PENNSYLVANIA

Use the Pennsylvania COVID-19 Viral Testing Map by clicking here.

PHILADELPHIA

Use Philadelphia's COVID-19 Testing Sites Map by clicking here.

NEW JERSEY

Use New Jersey's COVID-19 Testing Finder by clicking here.

DELAWARE

Use Delaware's Testing Events Map by clicking here.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesspennsylvaniaphiladelphiadelawarenew jerseycoronavirus testingcoronaviruscovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Philadelphia schools planning split schedules, virtual learning this fall
Large public events prohibited in Philly through 2021
Woman's body found in plastic container
Residents say trash pick-up delays stinking up neighborhood
Scientists calling on everyone to kill spotted lanternflies
Walmart to require customers to wear masks at all its stores
Surprise proposal for doctor on frontlines of pandemic
Show More
Philly protesters sue city over tear gas, use of force
Adventure Aquarium reopens to members Wednesday
Today is Tax Day: What to know about the July 15 deadline
Trump's upbringing created 'dangerous situation' for US, niece claims
Camden opens 2 public pools
More TOP STORIES News