King of Prussia Events Company Makes Face Shields for Health Care Workers

By Nicole Borocci
KING OF PRUSSIA, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A Montgomery County small business is doing its part to help health care workers on the front lines of the Covid-19 crisis.

Slay Displays typically produces arrangements for special events.

The company is shifting gears to voluntarily make face shields for doctors and nurses.

They've already dropped off 300 shields at area hospitals.

The owner says workers want to produce at least one thousand more. All of the shields are being donated, the company said.

However, Slay Displays is in need of more supplies to keep up with the high demand.

If you would like to pitch in, you can make a contribution through the company's GoFundMe page.
