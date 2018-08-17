Live Web Chat: Prostate Pep Talk

Dr. Topolsky is a member of our integrated team of cancer experts at our Philadelphia hospital, Cancer Treatment Centers of America (CTCA) in Philadelphia. The seasoned hematologist-oncologist and medical oncologist brings nearly 30 years of experience to his position at CTCA.
Former NFL tackle and United States Congressman Jon Runyan has served as Vice President of Policy and Rules Administration for the National Football League since 2016.
- Prostate cancer is the second most common cancer among men. To raise awareness of the disease and the benefits of early screening, the NFL Alumni (NFLA), Cancer Treatment Centers of America (CTCA), LabCorp (NYSE:LH) and Health Testing Centers are collaborating for the second year as part of the Prostate Pep Talk campaign to educate men and their loved ones, and to increase access to screenings.
- Beginning in September (Prostate Cancer Awareness Month), the Prostate Pep Talk messaging will encourage men to get screened for prostate cancer. Information can be found on the campaign's website, prostatepeptalk.com, which has educational videos and a public service announcement featuring legendary NFL head coaches Herm Edwards, Dick Vermeil and Bill Cowher.
- "Cancer affects everyone," says Coach Edwards. "It affects millions of people every year, and it goes under the radar until it affects you or someone you know. Cancer sees no color, it sees no age. Go get checked."
- From Sept. 1 through Oct. 15, as many as 1,500 men ages 40 and older may sign up to receive a free Prostate Specific Antigen (PSA) screening at nearly 2,000 LabCorp locations throughout the United States. In addition, NFLA chapters, LabCorp and Health Testing Centers are teaming with CTCA comprehensive care and research center locations in Atlanta, Chicago, Phoenix, Philadelphia and Tulsa to host community-based events to raise awareness of the importance of early detection in prostate cancer.
