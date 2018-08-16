Jon Runyan- Biography

Former NFL tackle and United States Congressman Jon Runyan has served as Vice President of
Policy and Rules Administration for the National Football League since 2016.
Runyan was born in Flint, Michigan and earned a scholarship to the University of Michigan to
play football, becoming the first person in his family to attend college. In 1996, he was drafted
by the Houston Oilers (now the Tennessee Titans), and in 2000 signed with the Philadelphia
Eagles, where he enjoyed a successful career as an offensive tackle for nine seasons, including
an appearance at the Pro Bowl in 2002. He retired from the NFL in 2010. After his playing
career, Runyan served New Jersey's Third Congressional District in the U.S. House of
Representatives from 2011 to 2015, where he served his constituency on three key committees:
the Armed Services Committee, the Veterans Affairs Committee and the Natural Resources
Committee.
In addition to his membership on three committees, Runyan also served on several
subcommittees: the Subcommittee on Tactical Air and Land Forces and the Subcommittee on
Readiness, both within the Armed Services Committee; the Subcommittee on Fisheries, Wildlife,
Oceans and Insular Affairs within the Natural Resources Committee; and the Subcommittee on
Health and the Subcommittee on Disability Assistance and Memorial Affairs, of which he was
Chairman, within the Veterans Affairs Committee.
Runyan was also a member of several Caucuses within the House of Representatives, including
the Bipartisan Military Veterans Caucus, the Congressional Brain Injury Caucus, the
Congressional Gaming Caucus, the House Army Caucus, the House Air Force Caucus, the
House Coast Guard Caucus, the House Guard and Reserve Caucus, the House Oceans Caucus,
the House Republican Israel Caucus, the House Special Operations Caucus, the House USO
Caucus, the International Conservation Caucus and the Military Family Caucus.
In his current role as the NFL's Vice President of Policy and Rules Administration, Runyan
oversees club and game-related initiatives related to players. He serves as Commissioner Roger
Goodell's designee for on-field discipline and supervises the uniform and protective equipment
inspection program. His approach to decreasing on-field violations emphasizes communication,
consistent application of the rules and player education.
Runyan works closely with groups across the league, including the Competition Committee,
Player Safety Advisory Panel, head coaches and team equipment managers.
Runyan is heavily involved in numerous charities and organizations that benefit the South
Jersey/Philadelphia area, including the New Jersey Special Olympics, the American Red Cross,
the Juvenile Diabetes Foundation, the USO, the Armed Forces Freedom Ride and Habitat for
Humanity. He also served on the Board of the Alzheimer's Association of Delaware Valley.
Runyan resides in Moorestown, New Jersey with his wife, Loretta, and three children, Jon
Daniel, Alyssa and Isabella.
Jon Runyan- Biography
