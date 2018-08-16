Jon Runyan- Biography

Former NFL tackle and United States Congressman Jon Runyan has served as Vice President ofPolicy and Rules Administration for the National Football League since 2016.Runyan was born in Flint, Michigan and earned a scholarship to the University of Michigan toplay football, becoming the first person in his family to attend college. In 1996, he was draftedby the Houston Oilers (now the Tennessee Titans), and in 2000 signed with the PhiladelphiaEagles, where he enjoyed a successful career as an offensive tackle for nine seasons, includingan appearance at the Pro Bowl in 2002. He retired from the NFL in 2010. After his playingcareer, Runyan served New Jersey's Third Congressional District in the U.S. House ofRepresentatives from 2011 to 2015, where he served his constituency on three key committees:the Armed Services Committee, the Veterans Affairs Committee and the Natural ResourcesCommittee.In addition to his membership on three committees, Runyan also served on severalsubcommittees: the Subcommittee on Tactical Air and Land Forces and the Subcommittee onReadiness, both within the Armed Services Committee; the Subcommittee on Fisheries, Wildlife,Oceans and Insular Affairs within the Natural Resources Committee; and the Subcommittee onHealth and the Subcommittee on Disability Assistance and Memorial Affairs, of which he wasChairman, within the Veterans Affairs Committee.Runyan was also a member of several Caucuses within the House of Representatives, includingthe Bipartisan Military Veterans Caucus, the Congressional Brain Injury Caucus, theCongressional Gaming Caucus, the House Army Caucus, the House Air Force Caucus, theHouse Coast Guard Caucus, the House Guard and Reserve Caucus, the House Oceans Caucus,the House Republican Israel Caucus, the House Special Operations Caucus, the House USOCaucus, the International Conservation Caucus and the Military Family Caucus.In his current role as the NFL's Vice President of Policy and Rules Administration, Runyanoversees club and game-related initiatives related to players. He serves as Commissioner RogerGoodell's designee for on-field discipline and supervises the uniform and protective equipmentinspection program. His approach to decreasing on-field violations emphasizes communication,consistent application of the rules and player education.Runyan works closely with groups across the league, including the Competition Committee,Player Safety Advisory Panel, head coaches and team equipment managers.Runyan is heavily involved in numerous charities and organizations that benefit the SouthJersey/Philadelphia area, including the New Jersey Special Olympics, the American Red Cross,the Juvenile Diabetes Foundation, the USO, the Armed Forces Freedom Ride and Habitat forHumanity. He also served on the Board of the Alzheimer's Association of Delaware Valley.Runyan resides in Moorestown, New Jersey with his wife, Loretta, and three children, JonDaniel, Alyssa and Isabella.