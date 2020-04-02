Local unemployment claims skyrocket as national numbers shatter records

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- More than six million people have filed for unemployment in America this past week, shattering national records.The explosion of applicants have crashed benefit websites in our area. States are struggling to keep up with the need."As far as the economy, don't see how we can get things back to the way they were three months ago," says Trish Chelston.Chelston is one of the thousands of newly unemployed people in New Jersey with a benefit application pending. The former solar panel saleswoman and mother of four was laid off two weeks ago."Things were going great. And now everything just came to a screeching halt," said Chelston.The tri-state numbers are staggering. Jobless claims are up more than 2,000 percent in the last two weeks.Last week alone in Pennsylvania nearly 406,000 people filed for unemployment.In New Jersey, more than 205,000 jobless claims were filed.In Delaware, new unemployment claims nearly reached 19,000 last week.The surge in unemployment applications are proving difficult to process and approve. The Delaware Division of Labor and Employment is adding staff to the task."Our phone system is overloaded. We're getting more calls than we're able to receive," says Darryl Scott the Director of Delaware Labor and Unemployment. "The number of emails we are receiving has put us several days in a backlog in responding."But Scott says the website, which is where the majority of people are applying for unemployment benefits, is holding steady.Federal legislation has extended unemployment benefits for 13 weeks. A stimulus package will add payments of $600 a week for four months onto the benefits offered by the state.While some struggle without work, healthcare services like Merakey are in need of employees.The developmental, behavioral health provider is looking to hire an additional 600 people in the tri-state area. It will do so through virtual job fairs."The health and human services industry is in great need," says Joe Martz, CEO.