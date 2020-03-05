Coronavirus

Coronavirus cases: Map of COVID-19 cases, deaths in the US, world

Around the world, people are preparing for months of potential disruptions as the new coronavirus continues spreading and upending daily life. The World Health Organization said March 5 that there are about 17 times as many new cases outside China as in it, with widening outbreaks in South Korea, Italy and Iran accounting for the majority of fresh infections.

The World Health Organization's director-general appealed to world governments to take decisive steps and not to stop efforts to contain the virus, saying, "Your actions now will determine the course of the outbreak in your country."

Here's a look at confirmed cases and deaths to show how the virus has spread around the world. Use the arrows to navigate between a map of the United States and the world:



Click here for the latest local, national and international coronavirus coverage



The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesscoronavirusu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Everything Americans need to know about coronavirus
CORONAVIRUS
11 new COVID-19 cases in New York, officials say
Everything Americans need to know about coronavirus
How to make hand sanitizer
NJ officials say state has 1st 'presumptive positive' COVID-19 test
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NJ officials say state has 1st 'presumptive positive' COVID-19 test
Residents tried fighting Reading fire, 2 found dead: Officials
Elizabeth Warren drops out of race for president
NJ woman used tape dispenser, shower to kill man: Prosecutors
Eagles: Peters to enter free agent market after 11 seasons
Victim recounts vicious dog attack in Philly
Woman hit by stray bullet while walking dog: Police
Show More
Multiple close calls on Route 42 caught on 6abc traffic cam
AccuWeather: Sunny Today Showers Tomorrow
Thief caught stuffing $100 worth of tequila down his pants: Police
Celebrate cereal day with pancakes, edible spoons
La Colombe coffee introduces self-heating can
More TOP STORIES News