Mumps outbreak reported among school-age children in New Castle County

NEW CASTLE, Delaware (WPVI) -- The Delaware Division of Public Health said it is investigating an outbreak of mumps in New Castle County.There are seven confirmed cases and two probable cases, all involving school-age children, the DPH said on Wednesday.The confirmed cases include:-Five individuals at William Penn High School-One individual at George Read Middle School-One individual at St. Georges Technical High SchoolNo additional information about the patients will be released in an effort to protect their personal health information, the DPH said.Delaware health officials offered the following recommendations: