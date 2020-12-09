Businesses worried as new COVID-19 restrictions loom in Pennsylvania

Wolf, who tested positive for the virus himself, said earlier this week that hospitals in the commonwealth are already running low on beds in their intensive care units.
"Over the past two weeks, unfortunately, Pennsylvania's situation has become more dire," Wolf said. "If you didn't know before how urgent the situation is, please pay attention now."
As of last Thursday, the state has seen a seven-day increase with nearly 6,000 more new cases than the previous week.
Now, state officials say the decision to order more restrictions could just be a matter of time.
"There is widespread community transmission across Pennsylvania," Secretary Levine said. "We do not want people to go out and celebrate, we do not want people to invite friends and neighbors over to their home and have parties. I know that is a sacrifice but that is what we have to do to stop the spread."
A Main Street America survey found that more than 60% of small businesses in Pennsylvania are at risk of permanent closure in the next five months. Businesses Action News spoke with say they are hanging on by a thread.
"It's awful. We regained a little bit, and lately, it feels like people are scared to come out," said Taylor Waters with the Gateway Diner. "People don't have money coming in, so they don't want to spend it here. People can't pay their bills."
SEE ALSO: Gov. Wolf in quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19
In Prospect Park, Heather Webb is most concerned with keeping her two employees at Hairology by Heather on the payroll as infection rates rise.
"Making sure that I'm putting extra funds in my savings that we can maintain if we do have a shutdown again," said Webb.
Nina Greberman of the Ardmore Business Association says small businesses are on the brink of losing it all.
"Close to Thanksgiving, a lot of store sales plummeted because people are afraid to go out," said Greberman who is pleading with people to shop local this season.
Many business owners say that they won't be able to afford another extended shutdown without federal or state financial aid.
Pennsylvania reported 5,561 new cases on Wednesday, bringing the two-day total to 445,317.
There are 5,561 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 1,160 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19
As of 11:59 p.m. Tuesday, December 8, there were 220 new deaths reported for a total of 11,762 deaths attributed to COVID-19.
MORE PENNSYLVANIA COVID-19 HEADLINES
Doctor weighs in on Governor Wolf's medical history, COVID-19 recovery
In 2016, Wolf was diagnosed with a treatable form of prostate cancer. A year later he received a clean bill of health. Experts say his cancer should play a minor or even no role in his recovery. Dr. Alexander Kutikov, the Chief of Urologic Oncology at Fox Chase Cancer Center, says data shows a positive outcome for the governor is high.
Gov. Wolf in quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19
Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf said Wednesday he has tested positive for COVID-19 and is isolating at home. The second-term Democrat said a routine test on Tuesday detected the coronavirus.
Delaware Valley health officials prepare for COVID-19 vaccine distribution
'This wave is worse': Emergency room nurse warns about COVID-19 dangers
In her eight years of nursing, Julia Kristen has never seen anything like this.
"I just can't get over how bad it is," said Kristen, who is a registered nurse working in the emergency room of Einstein Hospital. "Just one after another patient coming in so sick."
SPIKE IN BUCKS COUNTY
According to a COVID-19 tracker created by 6abc's data team, Bucks County has seen a sharp increase in the seven day average of daily new cases between November 29 and December 6.
The data shows the county has seen 73 new cases per 100,000 population. The rate is higher than the surrounding counties.
According to a spokesperson with Bucks County, the uptick could be in part because of new testing capabilities. It could also be because the county shifted to the state's case reporting system because of the increase in cases.
"State infection numbers will be as much as 10 to 15 percent higher than what the county would have reported," said the director of the county health department, Dr. David Damsker. "County health department workers no longer will be able to correct the data by eliminating duplicate cases, patients who are found not to be county residents, or laboratory errors."
Montgomery County schools can reopen after virtual mandate ends
As the virtual learning mandate in Montgomery County ended Monday, several school districts found themselves scrambling to make last-minute changes while others returned to their pre-mandate routine.
COVID-19 cases reach highest spike in Delaware County since pandemic began
Delaware County announced on Friday, Dec. 4 its highest daily case count of COVID-19 since the pandemic began and a concern for the hospital system being overrun.
Nearly all Montgomery County hospitals 'at capacity,' county official says
Dr. Valerie Arkoosh, chair of the Montgomery County Board of Commissioners, offered a sobering assessment of the state of hospitals in the county on Wednesday.
"Almost every hospital is at capacity. There are two that aren't but the remainder are quite full, " said Arkoosh.
It's a similar scenario in medical centers across Pennsylvania where the number of COVID-19 patients being treated in a hospital is approaching a record 4,800.
How is 2nd wave of COVID-19 impacting local hospitals?
As the second wave of COVID-19 hits the Philadelphia region, doctors and medical professionals discuss how the virus is impacting hospitals.
Pennsylvania tightens mask mandate, orders COVID testing
Pennsylvania is working to curb the sharp increase in coronavirus infections and hospitalizations by issuing strict testing guidelines surrounding people traveling to the state.
Philadelphia's new COVID-19 restrictions are now in effect: What You Need to Know
Philadelphia restaurant owners are hoping for booming outdoor dining sales as they have been forced to close their indoor dining rooms to patrons amid new COVID-19 restrictions.
MORE COVID-19 COVERAGE
Health experts suggest decreased activity, COVID test after holiday travel
The nation's top health officials are warning that recent travelers are at an increased risk of possibly spreading COVID-19 after the Thanksgiving holiday.
Fauci: Expect similar COVID travel restrictions, advisories for Christmas holiday
Americans should expect more COVID-related restrictions and advisories for the Christmas holiday, said Dr. Anthony Fauci, the government's top infectious disease expert.
COVID-19 RESOURCES
How to properly wash your hands
Which masks protect those around you best?
What to do if you think you have COVID-19 symptoms
Coronavirus testing near me