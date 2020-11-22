Official visitor center of Philadelphia announces temporary closure amid coronavirus pandemic

During the closure, the Independence Visitor Center Corporation (IVCC) will continue to offer visitor information services and respond to visitor inquiries through its toll-free phone service, available seven days per week, from 9 a.m. - 9 p.m. at (800) 537-7676.
The IVCC will also continue to provide digital content and virtual access to Philadelphia's attractions, museums, and historic sites for visitors to enjoy while planning for an in-person visit in the future. PHLvisitorcenter.com/VisitFromHome
Amenities located inside the Independence Visitor Center are also closed but offer online services.
The IVCC said it looks forward to safely reopening in the new year.
