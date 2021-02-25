COVID-19 vaccine

Philadelphia opening 2nd neighborhood mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Philadelphia Department of Public Health will open its second of three neighborhood mass COVID-19 vaccination centers Thursday for residents with appointments.

It will be set up at the Community Academy of Philadelphia Charter School in the city's Juniata section.

Mayor Jim Kenney will join Health Commissioner Dr. Thomas Farley, along with other leaders, to tour the site before it opens in the morning.

The plan is to vaccinate up to 500 people every day that the the clinics are operating, according to city officials.

The clinic at Martin Luther King Jr. Older Adult Center opened Tuesday as the first center under this new effort to make vaccines more available.

SEE ALSO: Mass COVID-19 vaccine clinic opening in North Philadelphia
EMBED More News Videos

Philadelphia residents who had appointments and fall within Phase 1B were receiving the vaccine.



A mix of people who live nearby and others from across the city were receiving the vaccine.

"Until we get these numbers down, until we get the herd immunity, we're not going to get any sense of normalcy in the city of Philadelphia and in this country," said Philadelphia Council President Darrell Clarke.

These locations are open to Philadelphia residents who had appointments and fall within phase 1B.

When it comes to getting appointments at these sites, city officials say you must first fill out the vaccine interest form on the Philadelphia health department's website or call by phone.

After that, when it's your turn to receive the vaccine, you'll be notified by email or phone to set up an appointment.

Message from City of Philadelphia:

The Philadelphia Department of Public Health is providing COVID-19 vaccine to all Philadelphia residents. Unfortunately, there is not enough vaccine in the city right now for everyone who wants it. So the Health Department needs to make sure that people who are at the highest risk from COVID can get access to it first. Completing this form will let the Health Department know that you are interested in receiving the COVID-19 vaccine, and make sure that people with the highest risk can get it first. If you cannot complete this form, please call the Health Department at (215) 685-5488 or email covid@phila.gov.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessphiladelphiacovid 19 vaccinecovid 19 pandemic
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COVID-19 VACCINE
Johnson & Johnson single-dose vaccine protects against virus
J&J single-dose COVID-19 shot poised for FDA decision
Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine works well in big 'real world' test
Tracking COVID-19 vaccine doses across New Jersey
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Suspects wanted in brutal attack on Montco pizzeria owner
Legalizing marijuana gets first GOP sponsor in Pennsylvania
Police ID man arrested for rape inside bathroom in Center City Macy's
Teen receives over $1 million in scholarships
Longtime radio personality Tony Brown dies at 75
Bicyclist dies after being hit by SEPTA bus
Dogs, cats find forever homes after fleeing deep freeze
Show More
Bucks Co. mother shares parenting hacks for pandemic living
Pennsylvania lawmakers ask feds to waive school test mandate
Giroux, Flyers top Rangers 4-3 despite Kreider hat trick
AccuWeather: Bright Today But Rain For The Weekend
South Philly man dedicates life to helping neighbors on 7th Street
More TOP STORIES News