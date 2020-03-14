Philadelphia opens rec centers, provides meal pick-up sites for students during school shutdown | FULL LIST

Additionally, the city's Parks and Recreation Department also announced on Saturday that fifty locations will open during the day Monday through Friday.
"This is not a daycare replacement or substitution. This is an opportunity for young people to come in and get limited activities and opportunities for play as something to do to keep them occupied," said The Parks and Recreation Commissioner.
The 30 sites will provide both grab-and-go breakfast and lunch Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m.
Those sites are:
Dr. Ethel Allen School
3200 W. Lehigh Avenue (19132)
Add B. Anderson School
1034 S. 60th Street (19143)
John Barry Elementary School
5900 Race Street (19139)
Mary McLeod Bethune School
3301 Old York Road (19140)
Cayuga School
4344-4358 N. 5th Street (19140)
Jay Cooke Elementary School
1300 W. Louden Street (19141)
William Cramp School
3449 N. Mascher Street (19140)
A.L. Fitzpatrick School
11061 Knights Road (19154)
Benjamin Franklin School
5737 Rising Sun Avenue (19120)
Edward Gideon School
2817 W. Glenwood Avenue (19121)
Andrew Hamilton School
5640 Spruce Street (19139)
William H. Hunter School
2400 N. Front Street (19133)
John B. Kelly School
5116 Pulaski Street (19144)
Martin Luther King High School
6100 Stenton Avenue (19138)
Alain Locke School
4550 Haverford Avenue (19139)
William H. Loesche School
595 Tomlinson Road (19116)
William C. Longstreth School
5700 Willows Avenue (19143)
James R. Ludlow School
550 W. Master Street (19122)
Mayfair School
3001 Princeton Avenue (19149)
Delaplaine McDaniel School
1801 S. 22nd Street (19145)
General George G. Meade School
1600 N. 18th Street (19121)
James Rhoads School
4901 Parrish Street (19139)
Roxborough High School
6498 Ridge Avenue (19128)
George Sharswood School
2300 S. 2nd Street (19148)
Solomon Solis-Cohen School
7001 Horrocks Street (19149)
Allen M. Stearne School
1655 Unity Street (19124)
James J. Sullivan School
5300 Ditman Street (19124)
Tilden Middle School
6601 Elmwood Avenue (19142)
Vare-Washington Elementary School
1198 S. 5th Street (19147)
John H. Webster School
3400 Frankford Avenue (19134)
RECREATIONAL SITES:
The city also announced the following recreation centers and gyms will be open to youth Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.
One meal per child will be provided at 3 p.m.:
Athletic Recreation Center
1400 N. 26th Street (19121)
Belfield Recreation Center
2109 W. Chew Avenue (19138)
Bridesburg Recreation Center
4601 Richmond Street (19137)
Cecil B. Moore Recreation Center
2551 N. 22nd Street (19132)
Christy Recreation Center
728 S. 55th Street (19143)
Clemente Playground
1800 Wallace Street (19130)
Cobbs Creek Recreation Center
280 Cobbs Creek Parkway (19139)
Cohocksink Recreation Center
2901 Cedar Street (19134)
Daniel E Rumph II Recreation Center Playground
100 E. Johnson Street (19144)
Dorothy Emanuel Playground
8500 Pickering Street (19150)
East Passyunk Recreation Center
1025 Mifflin Street (19148)
Francis Myers Recreation Center
5801 Kingsessing Avenue (19143)
Feltonville Recreation Center
221 E Wyoming Ave # 231 (19120)
Fox Chase Recreation Center
7901 Ridgeway Street (19111)
Gambrel Recreation Center
1900 Wakeling Street (19124)
Hank Gathers Recreation Center
2501-2519 W. Diamond Street (19121)
Guerin Recreation Center
2201 S. 16th Street (19145)
Happy Hollow Playground
4800 Wayne Avenue (19144)
Hawthorne Cultural Center
1200 Carpenter Street (19147)
Houseman Playground
5091 Summerdale Avenue (19124)
J. Finnegan Playground
6801 Grovers Avenue (19142)
Jardel Recreation Center
1400 Cottman Avenue (19111)
Kendrick Recreation Center
5822-5824 Ridge Avenue (19128)
Kingsessing Recreation Center
4901 Kingsessing Avenue (19143)
Lawncrest Recreation Center
6000 Rising Sun Avenue (19111)
Lee Cultural Center
328 Haverford Avenue (19104)
Lonnie Young Recreation Center
1100 E. Chelten Avenue (19138)
Marian Anderson Recreation Center
740 S. 17th Street (19146)
Max Meyers Recreation Center
1601 Hellerman Street (19149)
McVeigh Recreation Center
400-464 E. Ontario Street (19134)
Miles Mack Playground
732 N. 36th St #66 (19104)
Martin Luther King Jr. Recreation Center
2101 Cecil B. Moore Avenue (19121)
Murphy Recreation Center
300 Shunk Street (19148)
Olney Recreation Center
100 E. Godfrey Avenue (19120)
Palmer Playground
3035 Comly Road (19154)
Palumbo Recreation Center
725 S. 10th Street (19147)
Pelbano Recreation Center
8101 Bustleton Avenue (19152)
Piccoli Playground
1501 E. Bristol Street (19124)
Rivera Recreation Center
3201 N. 5th Street (19140)
Samuel Recreation Center
3539 Gaul St, Philadelphia, PA 19134
Shepard Recreation Center
5700 Haverford Avenue (19131)
Simons Recreation Center
7200 Woolston Avenue (19138)
Starr Garden Playground
600-644 Lombard Street (19147)
Towey Playground
1832 N. Howard St., Philadelphia, PA, 19122
Tustin Recreation Center
5901-5929 W. Columbia Avenue (19151)
Vare Recreation Center
2600 Morris Street (19145)
Vogt Playground
4131 Unruh Avenue (19135)
Water Tower Recreation Center
209-299 E. Hartwell Lane (19118)
Wharton Square
2300 Wharton Street (19146)
Zeihler Playground
200-264 E. Olney Avenue (19120)