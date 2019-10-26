health

Service dog helps predict seizures, offers comfort for New Jersey man

By Rebeccah Hendrickson
EVESHAM TOWNSHIP, New Jersey (WPVI) -- It's in the otherwise silent moments where 20-year-old Giovani Corporan could be having one of his, on average, 78 seizures a day.

He says life has been like that since he was 14.

"We didn't know what to do. Seeing him change colors, I had to stick my finger in his mouth and give him CPR," said his dad, Nick Corporan. "Our biggest fear is when you hear him hit the floor at 3 in the morning."

Those fears are starting to go away because now Gio, as his family calls him, has a new partner, his service dog, Wrangler.



"The bond these guys developed in such a short amount of time is beyond shocking to me," Nick Corporan said.

Wrangler came to Gio through a program called New Hope Assistance Dogs, which places dogs with people who need help, including veterans or children with special needs. The dogs help people gain independence.

"The chemical in the body, the dog is picking up on it," explained the president of New Hope Assistance Dogs, Tammy Rogers. "The heartbeat change, overall just the system itself."

Rogers has been training dogs since she was young. She says helping people this way is her life's passion.



"To know that a seizure is coming on, if that's enough to sit, to get a safe place and not fall or hit your head, that could be a life or death difference."

The Corporan's say since their son got the service dog, his number of seizures seem to be decreasing.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesseveshamhealthdog
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HEALTH
Art Ability show celebrates with of artists with disabilities
Study: Better to take blood pressure meds at night
What's new in Breast Cancer screening tech?
Banning work email during after-hours can be bad for your health, study says
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Police find possible connection between two children shot in Philadelphia
'I'm about to blow his brains out:' Fletcher Cox 911 call released
Penn grad becomes 24-year-old billionaire overnight
American Dream mall opens in NJ, along with theme park
Philadelphia teacher creates event to showcase student voices 
Vaping illness cause still unknown, health officials have flu season concerns
20-year-old student charged with making threats at Penn State Abington
Show More
NFL Expert Picks: Predictions, betting, TV info for Eagles-Bills, Week 8 games
Woman suing Habitat for Humanity after home burns down
Threat closes Temple's School of Medicine, suspect in custody
Odor of fuel/gas being reported across Delaware County
Man survives being shot 15 times in Kensington
More TOP STORIES News