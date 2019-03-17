Health & Fitness

Snooze button is more harmful than helpful, doctors say

Doctors say snooze button does more harm than good

It appears that hitting that snooze button on your alarm clock to get an extra five to ten minutes of sleep may not be doing your body any good.

Sleep experts say it disrupts the late stage REM sleep, which causes a "fight or flight response" in the body.

And, that increases your blood pressure and heartbeat.

Doctors say if you find yourself hitting snooze a lot, it is time to take a look at your sleep habits.

"Just make sure you are getting seven to eight hours of sufficient sleep and good quality sleep," said Dr. Reena Mehra of the Cleveland Clinic.

If you feel the need to hit snooze again and again, it is an indicator that you are either not getting enough quality sleep or you may have an underlying sleep disorder
