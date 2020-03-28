coronavirus testing

State-by-state rankings: COVID-19 testing per 1 million residents

Testing has been the key to getting a true picture of the coronavirus outbreak state-by-state. The Action News data journalism team analyzed data to come up with a ranking for states.



New Jersey ranks 13th in the number of COVID-19 tests conducted per million people.

The death toll in New Jersey has climbed to 108, Gov. Murphy said at a daily news conference on Friday. The state now has nearly 9,000 positive cases, up from about 7,000 on Thursday, he said.

In the rankings, Pennsylvania comes in at 26th, with a little over 1,400 tests done per million people.

The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported Friday a total of 2,218 positive COVID-19 cases and 22 deaths across the state.



And close to the bottom is Delaware at 48.

As of Friday, Delaware is reporting 165 coronavirus cases and two deaths; an 86-year-old man and a 66-year-old man.
