Taking control of your weight and options when diet and exercise don't work

If you've ever struggled to lose weight or to keep it off once you've lost it - you're not alone.

Obesity is a widespread, serious health problem that affects more than a third of adults living in the United States. Obesity can lead to health complications like heart disease, diabetes, and high blood pressure.

On 6abc's Weekend Extra, we chat with Dr. Samantha Witte, MD, who specializes in bariatric surgery at Main Line Health's Bryn Mawr Hospital. Dr. Witte discusses the importance of managing your weight and options when diet and exercise fail to provide long-term results.

