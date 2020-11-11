mlh weekend extra

The Heart of Your Health - Heart Rhythm Disorders

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The human heart is a hard-working organ, pumping blood and nutrients throughout the body.

The average human heart beats over 100,000 times a day. But what happens when the heart is out of its normal rhythm, beating too fast or too slow?

6abc's Jessica Boyington talks with Dr. Colleen M. Hanley, an Electrophysiologist at Main Line Health's Lankenau Heart Institute to learn about diagnosing and treating heart rhythm disorders, and how to live a heart-healthy life.

Colleen M. Hanley, MD, Electrophysiologist at Lankenau Heart Institute, part of Main Line Health

