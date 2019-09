EMBED >More News Videos The Return of Measles: An ABC Owned Television Stations Data Investigation

More and more cases of the highly infectious measles disease are being confirmed across the country.Action News is partnering with our sister stations to take a larger look at vaccination rates in schools both nationally and locally.Most health officials say it's a must to create what's called a "herd immunity."But an increasing number of parents in our area are refusing to vaccinate, putting some kids at risk.Investigative reporter Chad Pradelli will have an interactive map that will reveal vaccination rates at schools across the Delaware Valley.