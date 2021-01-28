mlh weekend extra

Understanding back pain: Causes, symptoms and treatments to improve your overall quality of life

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Poor sleep? Muscle injury? Improper footwear?

Back pain is one of the most common orthopaedic conditions for adults in the U.S., but not all causes of back pain are easily-recognizable.


Dr. Scott A. Rushton, MD, Orthopaedic Spine Surgeon at Main Line Health, joins us on Weekend Extra to discuss the hidden, and not-so-hidden causes of back pain, and how working with an orthopaedic physician can help you relieve pain symptoms and improve your quality of life.

