Kutztown will fine violators of COVID-19 regulations up to $600

The Borough of Kutztown enacted its temporary emergency ordinance on Friday.
The borough says anyone who is in violation of the ordinance is subject to a fine between $100 and $600.
The regulations say residential gatherings of unrelated persons are limited to 10 people or fewer, whether inside or outside.
RELATED: Indoor dining at Pa. restaurants can expand to 50% capacity starting Sept. 21
The ordinance reads:
"Gatherings of persons that are not from the same household shall be limited as follows:
In all housing types, gatherings of more than ten unrelated persons shall be prohibited. Any exception to this limitation requires prior approval through the submission of a Gathering Registration Application to the Borough that could allow for a gathering of no more than 25 persons, provided a Covid-19 mitigation plan is submitted with the application..."
In all housing types, gatherings of more than ten unrelated persons shall be prohibited. Any exception to this limitation requires prior approval through the submission of a Gathering Registration Application to the Borough that could allow for a gathering of no more than 25 persons, provided a Covid-19 mitigation plan is submitted with the application..."
The restrictions do not apply to non-residential properties or functions or events including private business locations, private offices, public and private schools, religious functions, and events such as weddings, funerals, or protest demonstrations.
Kutztown officials say the restrictions also do not apply to PIAA-sanctioned sporting events and practices for children in grades Kindergarten through 12th grade.
The ordinance says masked are required when within six feet of someone not a member of your household.
The ordinance reads:
"All persons in the Borough of Kutztown shall be required to wear a Face Covering...Inside any building open to the public, such as, but not limited to, grocery stores, pharmacies, business locations, home improvement stores, retail stores, service establishments, and medical and dental treatment facilities..."
RELATED: Philly restaurants will not move to 50% indoor capacity on Sept. 21; outdoor gathering limit increases
It says there are some exceptions to wearing a mask including health conditions and people who are seated at a restaurant or other establishment that offer food or beverage service.
"Any person found to have violated any mandatory provisions...of this Ordinance shall be found guilty of a civil infraction, punishable by a fine of no less than $100 and no more than $600," the ordinance reads.
"The Borough of Kutztown is committed to the health and well-being of our entire community," officials said. "We urge all residents to comply with this Ordinance and we thank you for doing so to protect yourself, your family and your neighbors."
Online: Kutztown Temporary Emergency Ordinance