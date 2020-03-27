Woman, 73, dies from COVID-19 at Philadelphia nursing home

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A nursing home in Southwest Philadelphia says a patient has died from COVID-19.Renaissance Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center says the 73-year old woman passed away late Wednesday night.She was one of the eleven residents who tested positive in the 123-bed facility. Currently, there are 110 residents living in the facility."The Renaissance team is deeply saddened by the loss of one our residents due to the COVID-19 novel coronavirus. Our deepest condolences go out to the family and our thoughts and prayers are with them," said a statement.Officials tell Action News that a contracted employee who was last in the building on March 11th did tell the nursing home that he tested positive for COVID-19.Officials at the nursing home are not able to determine if that person could have infected residents.