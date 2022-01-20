Montco restaurant can reopen as officials continue to investigate deadly hepatitis A outbreak

Gino's Restaurant in West Norriton was closed on January 7, but officials have not confirmed the restaurant to be the source of the outbreak.
More than 12 hepatitis A cases are currently under investigation and seven people are still in the hospital. A total of three people have died due to the outbreak.
The Pennsylvania Department of Health provided this information on hepatitis A:
"Hepatitis A is a highly contagious, vaccine-preventable, liver infection caused by the hepatitis A virus (HAV) ranging in severity from mild infection lasting a few weeks to severe disease lasting several months. Hepatitis A usually spreads when a person unknowingly ingests the virus from objects, food, or drinks contaminated by small, undetected amounts of stool from an infected person. Hepatitis A can also spread from close personal contact with an infected person such as through sex or caring for someone who is ill."
Signs and symptoms of hepatitis A can include the following:
- Fever
- Fatigue
- Loss of appetite
- Nausea
- Vomiting
- Abdominal discomfort
- Dark urine
- Clay-colored bowel movement
- Joint pain
- Jaundice (yellowing of the skin or eyes)
This is the latest hepatitis A warning from health officials in the Delaware Valley in recent years.
In November, a Starbucks in Camden County, New Jersey was the center of a hepatitis A investigation.