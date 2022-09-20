Fmr. Eagles running back, team chaplain Herb Lusk dies at age 69

Lusk was diagnosed with cancer and passed away surrounded by his family.

Lusk was the longtime pastor of Greater Exodus Church on Broad Street.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Philadelphia Eagles organization is mourning the loss of former running back and team chaplain Herb Lusk.

Lusk was diagnosed with cancer and died Monday at the age of 69 surrounded by his family.

The former running back was drafted by the Eagles in 1976, but left the team after just three seasons to become a pastor.

He was also an Eagles chaplain during their run to the Super Bowl.

A statement from the Lusk family to the church congregation read in part:

"With great sorrow, the Lusk Family announces the transition from Earth To Glory of our beloved husband and father, Reverend Dr. Herbert H. Lusk, II on Monday, September 19, 2022."