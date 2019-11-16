Hero cops save Virginia woman from burning car moments before explosion | VIDEO

FARMVILLE, Va. -- Dramatic video shows a car exploding moments after police pulled an unconscious woman from its driver's seat Friday.

Officers Dalton Foley and Olivia Martin were called to the scene after a single-car crash in Farmville, Virginia, around 4 a.m.

Body camera footage shows the woman trapped in the burning car before an officer pulls out his knife to cut her seatbelt.

The two officers, along with good Samaritans, then drag the 57-year-old driver to safety. Seconds later, the car explodes, engulfing the vehicle in flames.

"We'll both be honest, we had a lot of fear, we've never dealt with anything like that so kind of in the back of your head, you're scared, but you kind of have to put it down and have to go to work," Foley told WRIC in Richmond.

The woman was airlifted to an area hospital with serious injuries.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
virginiarescueu.s. & worldpolice
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
5 men charged in shooting at South Jersey high school football game
I -95 reopened after fiery tanker tank crash in Bucks Co., 3 injured
Woman found dead inside car in Olney
Investigation: Sexual predators targeting kids through apps
Officials: 2 may have more details on kidnapping of Curtis Jenkins III
Fmr. high school teacher gets 5 years for sex with student
Show More
Court blocks Rodney Reed's execution indefinitely
'Jeopardy!' rivalry between Holzhauer, Boettcher ends Friday
AccuWeather: Windy & Chilly Weekend
Sean Kratz guilty of first-degree murder in Bucks County killings
Officials warn of possible Hepatitis A exposure at Center City restaurant
More TOP STORIES News