Rick's Road Trip: New attractions and flavor this year at Hersheypark

By and Caroline Hayden
New attractions and flavor this year at Hersheypark

HERSHEY, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Rick's Spring Break Road Trip brought him out to Hersheypark, known as the sweetest place on earth.

Park officials are expecting a sweet summer with the addition of several features.

And as soon as you walk in, you'll see the first one: Chocolatetown. It's a $150 million addition that transformed the arrival experience less than a year ago. It's complete with its own roller coaster.

"We have everything from a brand new coaster called 'Candemonuim.' It's our tallest, fastest and longest coaster. Our carousel was moved to a place of prominence," said Amanda Polyak, public relations manager for Hersheypark.



HersheyPark officially reopened to the public on April 2 for the spring preview. And for many families, it is the ultimate spring break getaway.

"They've been to Disney World, we've never been here to Hersheypark. We wanted to check it out and have been having lots of fun checking out all the stuff it has to offer," said Ben Gibson from Ashburn, Virginia. His two young sons bragged about how many chocolate bars they ate.

There are plenty of new things to see, do and sample, including the ever-popular Ferris wheel appetizer.

This summer, the HersheyPark skyline will get brighter with two new Jolly Rancher attraction rides, of course, named after the sweet colorful candy.



Hersheypark is offering a whole lot of flavor this season.

Be sure to try one of the new king size milkshake flavors: Kissing Tower, Reese's Cheesecake, and Ice Cream Sundae.

"No one offers what we do with 70 rides and a water park and a zoo. So we know a lot of guests are excited to come back and make memories if they haven't been here over the last two years," said Quinn Bryner, director of public relations at Hersheypark.
