WATCH LIVE

PhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Puppy love as 2 Delaware high school dogs share a 'pup-proposal'

6abc Digital Staff Image
By WPVI logo
Wednesday, May 24, 2023 3:45PM
Pup-proposal for 2 Delaware high schools
EMBED <>More Videos

Pup-proposal! Louie asked Winnie to the prom by saying it would be "ruff without you."

WILMINGTON, Delaware (WPVI) -- It's puppy love for two Wilmington, Delaware high schools that are preparing for prom.

Salesianum School posted a "pup-prosal" on Facebook.

The all-boys school's dog Louie asked Winnie, the dog for the all-girls Ursuline Academy, to prom, saying "prom will be RUFF without you."

Winnie accepted, with a sign saying "I'm so Doggone flattered. I'd wuff to! It would be golden to be your date!"

Louie has been Salesianum's dog since Oct. 2021.

Winnie has been Ursuline's dog since last fall.

Salesianum's senior prom is May 26.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW