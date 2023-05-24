Puppy love as 2 Delaware high school dogs share a 'pup-proposal'

Pup-proposal! Louie asked Winnie to the prom by saying it would be "ruff without you."

WILMINGTON, Delaware (WPVI) -- It's puppy love for two Wilmington, Delaware high schools that are preparing for prom.

Salesianum School posted a "pup-prosal" on Facebook.

The all-boys school's dog Louie asked Winnie, the dog for the all-girls Ursuline Academy, to prom, saying "prom will be RUFF without you."

Winnie accepted, with a sign saying "I'm so Doggone flattered. I'd wuff to! It would be golden to be your date!"

Louie has been Salesianum's dog since Oct. 2021.

Winnie has been Ursuline's dog since last fall.

Salesianum's senior prom is May 26.