Hilary Swank says ABC's 'Alaska Daily' celebrates hard-working journalists

Swank plays an award-winning investigative journalist who leaves her high-profile New York life behind after a fall from grace.

Swank plays an award-winning investigative journalist who leaves her high-profile New York life behind after a fall from grace.

Tonight at 10 pm, it's the premiere of Alaska Daily, a newsroom drama starring two-time Academy Award winner Hilary Swank.

She plays Eileen Fitzgerald, a fiercely talented and award-winning investigative journalist who leaves her high-profile New York life behind after a fall from grace. She joins a daily metro newspaper in Anchorage on a journey to find both personal and professional redemption.

"It's hard work to be a journalist," Swank says, "to get in there and get the story."

Her big story?

A pattern of missing indigenous women in Alaska.

"I was blown away by what I was reading, the true crimes that are happening in Alaska, that are harrowing and horrific," Swank says. "I thought, this needs to be told. This is a story that needs to be told."

Alaska Daily airs Wednesdays at 10 pm on 6abc.

During our chat, I was also able to congratulate Hilary on her big news. She announced on Good Morning America this week that she's pregnant with twins.