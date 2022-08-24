Couple transforms historic bank into Farmer's and Bankers Brewing, Salem County's first Brewery

Mike and Rebecca Melniczuk purchased the iconic First National Bank in Woodstown, N.J., and transformed it into Farmer's and Bankers Brewing, Salem County's first brewery.

WOODSTOWN, N.J. -- Mike and Rebecca Melniczuk purchased the iconic First National Bank in Woodstown, New Jersey, a year ago with the plans to transform the vacant building into a space the community would love and welcome.

That space is now Farmers and Bankers Brewing, Salem County's first brewery.

"It's a combination of the great environment and location, and the best quality beer that we can provide for everybody," Michael says.

They are currently serving at least 12 varieties of brews, seltzers and root beer.

"One of our more popular beers is the milk stout. We serve in two different ways. One is on nitrogen and the other is on co2," says Clint Brown, Director of Operations.

Farmer's and Bankers Brewing is open Tuesdays through Sunday.