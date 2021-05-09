Crews battle 2-alarm fire at historic church in Philadelphia's Tacony section

The fire broke out around 5:30 p.m. at St. Leo the Great Roman Catholic Church near Unruh Ave and Keystone Street.
The fire could be seen for miles. Our Sky 6 cameras captured the heavy smoke billowing into the sky.
Suzanne McErlain Vrana captured video of the flames shooting through the roof of the church while traveling south on I-95.
There is no immediate word on what sparked the fire.
The blaze reached two alarms before it was brought under control just after 7 p.m.
The church was closed in 2019 as a place of worship and later added to the city's historic register.
No injuries have been reported.
