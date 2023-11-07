'Turn yourself in': Father pleads for suspect to come forward after son injured in hit-and-run

Authorities believe the vehicle involved is a dark-colored Chrysler 300.

BELLMAWR, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A man was critically injured Thursday night in a hit-and-run crash in Camden County, New Jersey.

Surveillance video captured images of a vehicle speeding at about 9 p.m. along the Black Horse Pike in Bellmawr.

Investigators say that video was recorded moments before that car ran over 31-year-old Frank Domeracki.

Among the only people to exit their vehicle to help the victim was Teresa Voso-Henderson.

"Nobody cared enough to get out of their vehicle, but cared enough to take their phones out and video it," said Voso-Henderson.

The driver sped away from the scene, but Voso-Henderson stayed by Frank's side until paramedics arrived.

"I asked him if he knew where he was...and then I said, 'Do you know your name? Can you tell me your name?' And he was gurgling," she said.

Domeracki survived the crash, but his father, Frank Sr., said his son faces a long road to recovery.

"He has bleeding on the brain, broken jaw, broken shoulder, broken collarbone, ribs, collapsed lung, arm in very bad shape," Frank Domeracki Sr. said.

Bellmawr police are asking for the public's help in finding the person who was behind the wheel of the vehicle involved. Authorities believe the vehicle is a dark-colored Chrysler 300.

Frank Sr. says he is hopeful the driver will come forward before the police find him.

"Turn yourself in," he said. "Do the right thing. He is a person. You wouldn't leave an animal in the street. It's terrible."

Anyone with information is asked to contact Bellmawr police.