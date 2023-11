Man killed in hit-and-run crash in Philadelphia; police searching for white van

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are investigating a deadly hit-and-run crash that took place in Philadelphia's Feltonville neighborhood on Sunday night.

Offices responded to the 4800 block of Whitaker Avenue at approximately 6 p.m. for reports of a collision.

At the scene, investigators say a man had been hit by a white van.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital, where he later died. There is no word yet on his identity.

Police say the van was last seen heading north on Whitaker Avenue.