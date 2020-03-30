Hobbies & Interests

Gardening tips from the experts at your fingertips

By Wendy Daughenbaugh
Your backyard is your oasis and now is the perfect time to head outside and start digging in the dirt.

The Pennsylvania Horticultural Society or PHS has a blog filled with tips you can use to make a backyard project during the COVID-19 lockdown.

We talked with gardening guru Sally McCabe about building a window box, mixing beautiful flowers with edible lettuce and herbs. We also talked to celebrity florist Tu Bloom, who holds potting parties at the PHS Philadelphia Flower Show. He says a successful container garden comes down to thriller, filler and spiller. And whatever you, don't overwater.



Pennsylvania Horticultural Society | PHS Gardening Blog
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
hobbies & interestsfyi phillygardeningfyi home
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Pa. schools, businesses closed indefinitely; 'stay home' until 4/30
N.J. COVID-19 cases rise to 16,636; death toll jumps to 198
Daily White House coronavirus task force briefing: WATCH LIVE
Philly officials urge social distancing as COVID-19 cases top 1,000
Littered gloves, backed up sewer lines become COVID-19 side effects
Temple's Liacouras Center transformed into medical surge facility
Delaware company refurbishing ventilators as COVID-19 cases rise
Show More
Delaware mandates 14-day quarantine for those coming from out of state
Sea Isle City, realtors suspend short-term rentals amid COVID-19
Free Wi-Fi hotspots in New Castle County
AccuWeather: Spring Storms This Evening, Lot of Clouds This Week
Non-coronavirus health emergency? Don't hesitate to get help
More TOP STORIES News