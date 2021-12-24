holiday travel

Home for the holiday: Travelers in Philadelphia area make last-minute plans

After having reunions canceled over the last two years, many families are happy to get what they can this year.
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- While this year many will undoubtedly be left dreaming of a white Christmas, it does appear many will be home for the holiday if foot traffic at 30th Street Station in Philadelphia is any indication.

"I'm traveling here from Florence, South Carolina," said traveler Geraldine Waters.

"I have my sisters coming up from all over the country, one's from South Carolina, one is from Baltimore," said Tony Dover from Overbrook.

Though their destinations are all different, one thing did appear to remain a constant among those trekking from point "a" to "b" today.

"I'm vaccinated and boosted, everyone I'm going to see is vaccinated and and boosted," said Lauren Salemi on her way to Rhode Island.

"All my family is vaccinated and so I feel safe and so I had to take a chance," added Waters

Still, some admit to scaling back their large-scale gatherings. But, after having canceled reunions over the last two years, many families are happy to get what they can this year.

"Of course. Oh absolutely, because tomorrow is not promised, you never know what you're going to get at this point in the game," said Racquel Holman.

"It was that close to being canceled, but fortunately because it's my oldest daughter's birthday we decided to go ahead and just slide it in there anyway," said Dover while picking up his sister at the train station.

Those traveling by car this year are also making those last-minute travel decisions.

"We were actually planning on hanging out with some family, but you know things is just crazy right now with COVID and everybody is getting their tests and trying to make sure we're staying safe," explained traveler Michael Clarkson.

"My family is very coherent about this virus, they're scared, they're scared and I try not to offer my opinion because I respect them and I love them," added traveler Joey McGee.
