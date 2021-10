Holly Jolly Fizz

1 oz Hendrick's Gin

2 oz cranberry juice

Bolla Prosecco

1 lime wedge

1. Combine first two ingredients in rocks glass filled with ice; stir.

2. Top with prosecco.

3. Garnish with lime wedge.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Fine Wine & Good Spirits is celebrating Christmas in July with this delicious cocktail.The fizz from the prosecco brings the flavors of cranberry, citrus and juniper alive. Give it a try using the recipe below.