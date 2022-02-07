kidnapping

Man abducted, family held hostage over weekend in Philadelphia; 3 suspects wanted

Police say the victim was forced to make cash withdrawals while his family was held against their will.
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A manhunt is underway for three suspects who abducted a man and forced him to make cash withdrawals while his family was held hostage for several days.

Police have confirmed that this investigation spans three different locations including Rivers Casino in Fishtown.

Investigators say this all started Friday afternoon on the 4600 block of Decatur Street in Holmesburg when a so-called criminal gang abducted the 45-year-old male victim at gunpoint.

Police say the suspects later invaded his home and held several people hostage including his wife, 10-month-old son, his 68-year-old father and his wife's friend.

According to investigators, one of those family members was tortured over that time.

The other victims were not harmed physically but their life was threatened, police added.

Police say some of the suspects forced the man to withdraw money at various banks before he was released on Sunday night.

Only Action News was there around 9 p.m. as medical staff and police tended to the man who is believed to be the victim.

Due to his injuries, the man was taken to Jefferson Frankford Hospital for treatment.

Anyone with information about the suspects is asked to call Philadelphia police at 215-686-TIPS.



Police confirm that officers also responded to Rivers Casino in Fishtown in connection with this case.

Detectives are still working to confirm details, but Action News is told the kidnappers may have taken the victim from the home to the casino.

At least one police vehicle was seen outside the casino.

At this point, however, it remains unclear how exactly the casino location plays into the home invasion investigation.

The three suspects remain on the loose.

Anyone with information is asked to call Philadelphia police at 215-686-TIPS.

