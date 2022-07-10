homicide investigation

Police are investigating a shooting that left one dead in Chinatown

Police found the shooting victim inside a 2nd floor apartment above the Fujian Association of Philadelphia.
By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead in Chinatown.

It happened just before 4 a.m. Sunday morning in the 1000 block of Cherry Street.

Police found a shooting victim inside a 2nd floor apartment above the Fujian Association of Philadelphia, an organization that helps new immigrants.

The victim was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police say one person has been detained for questioning.

So far, no word on a motive.
