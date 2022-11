Investigators say almost 60 shots were fired.

YEADON, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Police in Delaware County are investigating a deadly double shooting in Yeadon Borough.

The shooting happened just before 12 a.m. Saturday night on Guenther avenue between Revere Road and Church Lane.

Investigators say two gunshot victims were found dead on the scene.

Witnesses told Action News the victims had just left a party.

No word yet on what led to the shooting.