Police investigating after 19-year-old shot and killed in Kensington

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are investigating after a 19-year-old was shot and killed in Kensington.It happened around midnight on the 700 block of East Clearfield Street.Police responded to calls for gunshots in the area and found the victim on the street.Medics pronounced the 19-year-old dead at the scene.A short time later, a second shooting victim showed up at a nearby hospital.Police say he was shot at the same location.A gun was recovered at the scene.Police are looking into the second victim as being a suspect in the shooting.