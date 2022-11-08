Teen visits 48th state to honor fallen veterans in Pennsylvania

"My motto is honor veterans every day and not just on the holiday," Preston Sharp said.

"I've placed around 320,000 flags and flowers on veterans' grave sites," said 17-year-old Preston Sharp.

HUNTINGDON VALLEY, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A dedicated teenager from California is now in the Delaware Valley nearing the end of a seven-year journey of honoring veterans in all 50 states.

"I've placed around 320,000 flags and flowers on veterans' grave sites," said Preston Sharp.

Traveling all the way from Redding, California with his mom, Preston is just 17 years old and has already visited dozens of states honoring veterans in this way after starting the journey when he was just 10.

"It's just amazing to see people smile when they feel like their loved one is being honored," Preston said.

Pennsylvania is state number 48.

Preston stopped at Forest Hills/Shalom Memorial Park in Huntingdon Valley on Tuesday where he met volunteer bugler Joseph Baum for the first time.

Baum said played several selections, including Taps. He said he's been volunteering for a year at General William Doyle Memorial Cemetery in Burlington County, New Jersey.

"It's my way of paying forward. I want to serve this country. Since I couldn't do it militarily, it's my way of paying back," Baum said.

Preston's efforts started when he said he noticed something was missing while visiting the gravesite of his grandfather, who he says served in the Navy.

"I was just realizing all of the veterans in the cemetery weren't being honored," Preston said. "I went home, started a GoFundMe and Facebook page to raise money to go out to that cemetery and place flags with flowers out."

His goal is almost accomplished with New Jersey and Delaware being the final two states.

Preston is now thinking of taking his efforts overseas.

"My motto is honor veterans every day and not just on the holiday," Preston said.

He'll visit Lake View Memorial Park in Cinnaminson, New Jersey on Wednesday at 10 a.m.

For his 50th state visit, he will be in Delaware on Thursday morning at 8:30 to honor veterans at Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Millsboro.

Preston said the more volunteers, the better.