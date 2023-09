Firefighters respond to total house collapse in North Philadelphia

Cars parked near the home were damaged by falling bricks.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Firefighters responded after a house collapsed in North Philadelphia on Sunday night.

It happened shortly after 9:30 p.m. on the 2600 block of North 11th Street.

Crews arrived at the scene and reported a total collapse of the building.

Cars parked near the home were damaged by falling bricks.

There is no word yet on whether the house was occupied.