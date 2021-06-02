House fire, hazmat situation prompts shelter-in-place for Phoenixville School District

PHOENIXVILLE, Pa (WPVI) -- Emergency crews are on the scene of a house fire and hazmat incident that has prompted a Chester County school district to shelter-in-place Wednesday morning.The incident was reported at around 8:30 a.m. on the 1300 block of Melvin Road in Phoenixville.Firefighters remain on the scene, however the fire is under control.The hazmat unit is investigating a spill.Neighboring residents have been evacuated.The Phoenixville School District has a shelter-in-place in effect for nearby Phoenixville Middle School and Phoenixville High School.There is no word on any injuries at this point.